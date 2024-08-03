U.S. gymnast superstar Simone Biles wins her 3rd Olympic gold in Paris

U.S.' Simone Biles celebrates with her gold medal during the podium ceremonny after the artistic gymnastics women's vault final during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Bercy Arena in Paris, on August 3, 2024. (AFP)

U.S. gymnast superstar Simone Biles won a women's vault title, which is her third Olympic gold at the Paris 2024 Games on Saturday.

Scoring 15,300 points in the vault final, Biles, 27, secured another Olympic title after she beat Brazil's Rebeca Andrade at Paris' Bercy Arena.

Andrade took an Olympic silver after she had 14,966 points.

Another U.S. athlete Jade Carey scored 14,466 points to be the bronze medalist at the Paris Games.

In the French capital, Biles previously won two gold medals in a team event and in an individual all-around contest.

Biles has won seven Olympic gold medals in her career including four titles at the Rio 2016 Games.

The Paris 2024 will end on Aug. 11.