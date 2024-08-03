Ukraine claims to have hit Russian submarine in Black Sea port of Sevastopol, which sank immediately

Ukrainian forces claimed on Saturday to have struck a Russian submarine in the Black Sea port of Sevastopol, which sank immediately.

A Russian S-400 anti-aircraft missile system on the Crimean peninsula was also successfully targeted, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine claimed in a statement posted on Facebook.

Rostov-on-Don, a submarine of Russia's Black Sea fleet in the port of Sevastopol was successfully hit and sank immediately, according to the statement.

The submarine had previously sustained significant damage from a Ukrainian missile attack on Sept. 13, 2023.

The Ukrainian military unit handling missile systems, in collaboration with naval units, significantly damaged four Triumph air defense launchers on Friday, the statement added.

Russia has yet to respond to the Ukrainian forces' claims, with no statement issued until 1633 GMT. Independent confirmation of damages during war is difficult due to security concerns.

Ukraine maintains a firm stance on Crimea, insisting that the peninsula is an integral part of its territory. Ukraine says Crimea was illegally annexed by Russia in 2014.