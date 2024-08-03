 Contact Us

Thousands of Istanbulites attend Great Palestine rally in Hagia Sophia Square

A rally in solidarity with Palestine was held on Saturday in Hagia Sophia Square as part of martyred Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh's final call.

Agencies and A News / Turkey
Published 03.08.2024 20:01
Subscribe
  • 1
  • 25
In his last speech before being martyred in a cowardly assassination by Zionist traitors, Hamas Political Bureau Chief Ismail Haniyeh called on all Arab, Islamic, and world nations to take to the streets on Saturday, August 3rd, to support the people of Gaza and Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails.
Commemorating Osman Ghazi on the 698th anniversary of his death
Unearthed ruins in Olympos Ancient City attract tourists
Crucial findings at Göbeklitepe and Karahantepe
Türkiye's only UNESCO Biosphere Reserve: Camili Basin
Ancient Zerzevan Castle to become a UNESCO World Heritage site