Ten people killed in gas accident in northern China

DPA ASIA Published September 08,2023

Ten people have died in a gas spurt accident in northern China, local media reported.



The incident occurred at a company in Ordos in the Inner Mongolia region of northern China on Thursday afternoon, state media reported, citing local authorities.



Several workers fell from an elevated position due to the leakage of high-pressure gas, according to reports.



Eight people were reported to have died immediately. Four other workers suffered injuries, one of whom later died.



Another body was then discovered at the accident site, according to media reports. It was initially unclear how the accident occurred.





























