Three historic open-air cisterns in Istanbul's Fatih district stand out for their enormous dimensions, with no comparable examples found elsewhere in the world, according to art historian Hayri Fehmi Yilmaz.

In this installment of Anadolu's special series, "Witnesses to Istanbul's Water Civilization: Cisterns," the focus turns to open-air reservoirs that served as water storage facilities for centuries.

Istanbul's historic water structures bear witness to more than 1,000 years of water storage traditions and architectural heritage.

During the Byzantine Empire, aqueducts and pipelines were built to bring water into the city due to insufficient water resources on the historic peninsula.

Alongside numerous underground cisterns, massive open-air reservoirs surrounded by high walls were constructed to store the incoming water.

Later used for agriculture, these structures became known as "cukur bostan," or sunken gardens.

Three surviving examples are located in the Fatih district, while a fourth stands in Bakirkoy.

The Aetios Cistern, believed to have been built during the reign of Byzantine Emperor Theodosius II, later became a vegetable garden during the Ottoman era.

Today, the site houses Vefa Stadium, now known as Karagumruk Stadium, built in 1926, which hosts football matches.

The Aspar Cistern, constructed by Gen. Flavius Ardabur Aspar during the reign of Byzantine Emperor Leo I, is also popularly known as the Yavuz Sultan Selim Cistern.

The Yavuz Selim Community Center, built inside the cistern by Fatih Municipality, has served local residents as a social facility for years.

The Hagios Mokios Cistern, also known as Altimermer Cukurbostani, was built by Emperor Anastasius I.

Today, it houses the Findikzade Cukurbostan Community Center, offering social services, green spaces, and picnic areas.

The Fildami Cistern in Bakirkoy, built during the Byzantine era, supplied water to the Magnaura Palace and surrounding areas in the fifth and sixth centuries.

After losing its original function, the structure was used to shelter military elephants, a practice that continued during the Ottoman era.

It now hosts various cultural events.

- Istanbul has exceptionally rich cistern heritage

Speaking to Anadolu, Yilmaz explained the history, architectural characteristics, and changing uses of the four open-air cisterns.

He said Istanbul boasts an exceptionally rich cistern heritage because the city lacks a natural freshwater river.

Unlike many major cities that developed alongside substantial water sources, Istanbul has faced the challenge of storing and preserving water since its foundation, he explained.

During the Byzantine and Ottoman eras, water was transported from inland Thrace and stored in cisterns and reservoirs of various sizes throughout the city.

To meet the needs of the city's large population, three enormous open-air cisterns were built within its historic walls: the Aspar Cistern near Yavuz Selim Mosque, Aetios Cistern in Karagumruk along the Edirnekapi road, and Hagios Mokios Cistern in Findikzade.

Yilmaz said the Aspar Cistern measures about 150 meters by 150 meters (492 by 492 feet) and reaches a depth of 8 meters (26 ft), although soil has accumulated inside over time.

These structures are generally understood to have stored water brought into Istanbul from outside the city before distributing it to various neighborhoods, he added.

- Unparallelled in world architecture

Yilmaz said the three massive cisterns in Fatih date to approximately the fifth century.

"There are no equivalents of such large cisterns in world architecture. We do not encounter cisterns of this size in major European or Asian cities. This is something unique to Istanbul, which makes it quite interesting," he said.

However, he acknowledged that some academic debate remains over the original purpose of the structures.

According to Yilmaz, one researcher has questioned whether they were actually cisterns because their surviving walls lack visible traces of hydraulic plaster, which would have been necessary to retain water.

Questions also remain about how water could have been stored in such large open-air structures during summer without excessive evaporation.

The researcher suggested they might instead have served as military training facilities, although Yilmaz called that explanation unconvincing because no comparable examples exist.

"There are three enormous open-air cisterns in Istanbul's Fatih district that have no equivalents anywhere in the world," he said.

He noted that smaller open-air cisterns exist in the ancient city of Korykos in Silifke, in Türkiye's southern Mersin province, but their dimensions are far more modest.

"These are gigantic structures. It is truly impossible to find anything comparable," he added.

- Cisterns transformed into agricultural gardens

Yilmaz explained that the cisterns gradually lost their original functions as the water supply systems feeding them deteriorated during the Byzantine era.

Sediment carried by the water accumulated inside the reservoirs and eventually developed into fertile soil.

As a result, the structures began serving as vegetable gardens even during the Byzantine era, providing fresh produce within the city.

Their agricultural use continued throughout the Ottoman era.

Yilmaz said the three cisterns in Yavuz Selim, Karagumruk and Findikzade became widely known as "Cukurbostan" in Ottoman records and everyday life.

The Yavuz Selim Cistern even accommodated a small residential neighborhood at one point.

Historical photos show wooden houses surrounding the Muslihiddin Mosque, a small place of worship situated near the center of the cistern.

Although the neighborhood eventually disappeared, the mosque was partially restored and remains standing today.

The former residential area has since become a popular neighborhood park.

- Restoration projects preserve original structures

Yilmaz also discussed conservation and restoration projects undertaken by Istanbul's Fatih district Municipality.

He said the municipality in recent years prepared architectural surveys, restitution studies, and restoration plans for all three cisterns.

The projects represent the first comprehensive efforts to document and conserve the structures, which had been abandoned after relatively short periods of use.

According to Yilmaz, the studies significantly expanded researchers' knowledge of the cisterns.

He explained that centuries of deterioration had left their stone walls heavily damaged, with uneven surfaces and numerous missing sections.

Rather than reconstructing the missing portions, restoration teams focused on conserving the surviving masonry in its existing condition.

The approach aimed to preserve the structures' historical authenticity without introducing unnecessary additions.

Yilmaz said fallen stones were not replaced and the irregular surfaces were retained, allowing the cisterns to be passed on to future generations as they had survived.

He described the conservation approach as successful.

Highlighting the Fildami Cistern in Bakirkoy as another important example, Yilmaz said Istanbul possesses an exceptionally valuable architectural heritage of open-air water reservoirs.