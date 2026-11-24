A Colombian police officer stands next to a vehicle after a bomb exploded near the Meta Governor's Office in Villavicencio, Colombia on November 23, 2026. (AFP Photo)

A car bomb exploded near the headquarters of the Meta Department government in the Colombian city of Villavicencio, injuring dozens of people and damaging nearby buildings, authorities said Tuesday.

The explosion struck late Monday at the government complex located in the city's central park. The blast caused significant damage to the building and surrounding properties, with several facades destroyed.

Dozens of people were injured in the attack, including five security guards working at the government headquarters. No fatalities had been reported as of Tuesday morning.

President Abelardo de la Espriella condemned the bombing, saying in a statement on US social media platform X that there had been no deaths so far.

"Thanks be to God, so far there are no reported fatalities in the terrorist attack perpetrated in Villavicencio," he wrote, warning those responsible that they would be held accountable.

In an earlier post, de la Espriella said explosives had been used in an attack against the Meta government headquarters and accused drug-trafficking groups of seeking to intimidate his administration.

"There will be no dialogue with narcoterrorism under this government," he said, vowing to pursue those responsible with the full capacity of the security forces.

Meta Gov. Rafaela Cortes said she was coordinating emergency and security measures with the army and police, according to local newspaper El Espectador.

"Our priority is to prevent further attacks, protect the lives of our people and clarify what happened," she said, adding that the state's response would be "firm, immediate and decisive."

Police said they would deploy operational, investigative and intelligence resources to identify and bring those responsible to justice.

The Ombudsman's Office condemned the bombing, warning that the use of explosives in urban areas poses a grave threat to civilians and calling for stronger protection measures.