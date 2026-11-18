The US Africa Command (AFRICOM) and Madagascar signed a bilateral Acquisition and Cross-Servicing Agreement (ACSA) on Tuesday to strengthen defense cooperation and humanitarian response readiness.

Under the agreement, the Malagasy armed forces and US military forces would exchange essential logistics support, supplies and services.

Speaking at the signing ceremony in the Malagasy capital, Antananarivo, AFRICOM Deputy Director of Operations Thomas Armas said military operations could not succeed without reliable logistics.

"Whether responding to an unexpected cyclone or securing vital waters across the Mozambique Channel, this agreement guarantees that our forces can support one another rapidly. Most importantly, it honors our mutual sovereignty, operates strictly under each nation's laws and empowers Malagasy service members with the logistical tools they need to protect their nation," Armas said in a statement issued by the US Embassy in Antananarivo.

Madagascar's Armed Forces Minister Maminirina Ely Razafitombo said the agreement provided his country with a mechanism that could be used quickly in times of crisis, for humanitarian assistance or for training and exercises.

The signing came two weeks after AFRICOM Deputy Commander John Brennan's visit to Madagascar, days after which he warned Madagascar against deepening military ties with Russia, saying similar partnerships had failed to improve security in other parts of Africa.





