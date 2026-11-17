IMF says Ukraine could receive additional $1.6B in financial assistance after review progress

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said Monday that Ukraine could receive approximately $1.6 billion in additional financial assistance following progress in discussions over the second and third reviews of its four-year Extended Fund Facility (EFF), as the country faces mounting economic pressures from Russia's ongoing war.

A team led by IMF mission chief for Ukraine Gavin Gray held "productive discussions" with Ukrainian authorities on the country's economic performance, fiscal policies and structural reforms. The negotiations will continue virtually, with the goal of reaching a staff-level agreement in the near term.

"Subject to securing financing assurances, the review would then be submitted for approval by the IMF Executive Board, which would enable Ukraine to access about US$1.6 billion (SDR 1.207 billion)," Gray said in a statement.

Despite improved performance under the IMF-supported program, Gray warned that Ukraine's economic outlook remains exceptionally uncertain as Russia's war is expected to continue through 2027, with intensified attacks increasingly targeting energy facilities, economic assets and civilian infrastructure.

The IMF has revised its economic growth projections downward, forecasting that Ukraine's gross domestic product will contract by 0.5% in 2026 and 1% in 2027.

"Risks remain firmly tilted to the downside," Gray said, highlighting the impact of continued security threats, domestic and external supply shocks, and mounting financing constraints.



