US Secretary of State Marco Rubio condemned Iranian attacks on Bahrain during a phone call Monday with Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid al-Zayani.

"The Secretary condemned Iran's attacks on Bahrain and reaffirmed the commitment of the United States to the security of Bahrain and all our Gulf partners," the State Department said in a statement.

The two officials also reaffirmed the longstanding US-Bahrain strategic partnership, which is anchored by Bahrain's designation as a major Non-NATO ally and the Comprehensive Security Integration and Prosperity Agreement (C-SIPA).

Bahrain announced that its air defenses on Sunday had intercepted and destroyed several Iranian aerial attacks targeting the kingdom.

The developments come amid continued tensions between Iran and the US over navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, a strategic waterway for global energy and commodity supplies.

The war began with US and Israeli attacks on Iran on Feb. 28, before the sides reached a ceasefire in April.

Fighting between the US and Iran later resumed as negotiations stalled, despite the two sides signing a memorandum of understanding in June.