The FBI said Tuesday that cybercriminals and state-aligned hackers are exploiting ARTEX, an AI-powered penetration testing framework, to automate attacks against businesses and organizations worldwide.

The bureau said in an advisory that ARTEX "can accelerate intrusions from initial targeting to privileged access in under three hours."

"It was used in the October ConnectWise supply-chain compromise, which exposed Microsoft 365 customer environments and involved attempted authentication against more than 2,250 downstream tenants," it said in a statement.

"Since at least August 2026, a variety of malicious cyber actors have used ARTEX across multiple sectors, including financial services, government, technology, defense, semiconductor, energy, healthcare, manufacturing, telecommunications, and legal industries," it added.

The FBI urged businesses and organizations to "strengthen access controls, monitor suspicious automated activity, and report potential compromises" to its Internet Crime Complaint Center at ic3.gov.