Putin arrives in China ahead of 1st trilateral talks with Trump and Xi

Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) arrives at Shenzhen Baoan International Airport ahead of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) China 2026 summit in Shenzhen, southern China's Guangdong province, China, 17 November 2026. (EPA Photo)

Russian President Vladimir Putin has arrived in Shenzhen, China for an Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, where he is scheduled to hold trilateral talks with US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The Russian leader's plane landed at Bao'an Airport on Tuesday, with his arrival broadcast live on Russian television.

The visit on Wednesday and Thursday will feature the first trilateral meeting between the three leaders.

Kremlin foreign policy aide Yury Ushakov described the talks as highly symbolic, citing the countries' cooperation during World War II and the subsequent founding of the UN.

The Kremlin is also seeking to secure a post-meeting joint communique.