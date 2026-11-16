US proposes tighter rules for employer-sponsored green cards

A banner depicting US President Donald Trump hangs on the US Department of Labor on the day US District Judge Tim Kelly holds an afternoon hearing, in Washington (REUTERS File Photo)

The US Labor Department on Monday proposed a rule to tighten regulations for employer-sponsored green cards, saying it would strengthen protections for American workers.

"American Workers are the best in the world, and they deserve the first and best job opportunities. Existing regulations have instead allowed companies to sponsor foreign workers without fully considering American workers first," Labor Secretary Keith Sonderling said in a statement.

"This proposed rule change will ensure American workers are first in line for high-skilled, high-paying job opportunities over foreign labor," he added.

The department said the proposal is the first comprehensive set of regulatory reforms to the Permanent Labor Certification program in nearly 20 years.

Under the proposal, employers would have to replace print job advertisements with online recruiting, advertise positions for at least 90 calendar days, and show that they made "good-faith efforts" to recruit qualified American workers. They would also be barred from tailoring job opportunities to foreign workers, the department said.

The rule would also remove an administrative exemption that allowed employers to bypass the labor market test for physical therapists, nurses, and workers with exceptional ability in the sciences or arts.

Employers that have laid off American workers within the past two years would be barred from seeking certification for the same or similar positions, according to the department.

Comments on the proposed rule are due 60 days after its publication in the Federal Register.