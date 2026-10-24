US lifts tariffs on some Canadian goods ahead of midterms

U.S. President Donald Trump meets with Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., October 7, 2025. (REUTERS File Photo)

The Trump administration on Friday removed several Canadian products from its 50% tariff list, a move that comes less than two weeks before the Nov. 3 midterm elections.

President Donald Trump signed a proclamation taking plywood sheets, some paper products, certain machinery and refrigeration equipment, and certain packing crates and boxes off the list, according to a White House fact sheet.

Certain valves, carpets, waste products and other goods will be added in their place. The changes take effect on Oct. 30.

The White House said the adjustment aims "to better serve the public interest" while continuing to offset what it called Canada's "discriminatory treatment" of US commerce.

Republican Senator Susan Collins, who faces a tight reelection race in Maine, announced the exemptions before the White House, saying nine product categories used by the state's blueberry, potato, apple and seaweed producers would be exempted.

Collins said Maine farmers and growers "rely on specialized equipment, packaging materials, and other products from Canada" that are hard or costly to replace with American alternatives.

She added that she has urged administration officials to seek tariff relief and push for a broader trade agreement with Canada.

Trump said earlier that Canada is "working hard" to reach a trade deal with Washington.