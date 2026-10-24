Kuwait’s emir, Italian premier discuss defense, economic cooperation

Kuwait's Emir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah met Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, who is visiting the Gulf country, on Friday to discuss strengthening bilateral relations, particularly in the economic and defense sectors, state news agency KUNA reported.

The meeting was also attended by Kuwaiti Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah and Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.

The two sides reviewed the longstanding relations between Kuwait and Italy and discussed ways to strengthen and expand cooperation, particularly in economic and defense fields.

They also exchanged views on issues of mutual interest and the latest regional and international developments.

Separately, Kuwait and Italy signed two memorandums of understanding and a letter of intent covering the promotion of direct investment, defense, and military and industrial cooperation.

Meloni arrived in Kuwait earlier in the day for an official visit and was welcomed at the airport by Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad.