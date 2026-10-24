Secret cooperation between Netanyahu advisors, Germany’s Christian Democratic party: Report

Two close advisors of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu cooperated secretly with Germany's co-ruling Christian Democrats (CDU) on a public relations campaign for a bill which would criminalize denying Israel's right to exist, a media report said Friday.

WhatsApp messages and contacts suggested that there seemed to be political cooperation between the CDU in the southern state of Hesse and Netanyahu's advisors, according to the Frankfurter Rundschau newspaper.

Based on the report, a legislative initiative in Hesse, which aims to make the denial of Israel's right to exist a criminal offense, was to be supported by an accompanying campaign.

On Sept. 5, Srulik Einhorn, one of Netanyahu's advisors, reportedly emailed his colleague and business partner, Jonatan Urich, saying, "Talk to me; there's a nice paid gig with the CDU."

Shortly thereafter, Urich and Einhorn allegedly discussed how to ensure other high-ranking Israeli politicians would amplify a supportive post on US social media company X by Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar about an initiative in the German state of Hesse.

They reportedly enlisted help from, among others, Israel's Minister for Diaspora Affairs, Amichai Chikli.

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In April, Hessian Premier Boris Rhein and his Justice Minister Christian Heinz (both from CDU) presented a draft law concerning "Israel's right to exist."

The center-right government of Chancellor Friedrich Merz rejected the proposal, citing significant constitutional risks. But the Bundestag, the federal parliament, must decide on the matter.

It remains unknown whether Israel provided any funds in exchange for its support, or, if so, who provided them.

The Hessian CDU and the Israeli entities contacted by the newspaper declined to comment, according to the Frankfurter Rundschau. Einhorn and Srulik also offered no comment.

Meanwhile, an Israeli broadcaster reported that the two also visited Germany -- in Saxony-Anhalt, Mecklenburg-Vorpommern and Berlin -- ahead of state elections held in September.