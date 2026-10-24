UK, Oman agree to deepen defense, trade, technology cooperation

The UK and Oman agreed to deepen cooperation in defense, trade, investment, green industries, and emerging technologies during Omani Sultan Haitham bin Tarik's state visit to the UK, according to a joint statement on Friday.

It said Britain and the Gulf state reaffirmed their longstanding friendship and committed to building an "ambitious, forward-looking partnership" during the sultan's three-day visit this week as a guest of King Charles III.

British Prime Minister Andy Burnham and Sultan Haitham on Wednesday discussed cooperation priorities at 10 Downing Street, including modernizing defense and security ties, expanding investment in advanced industries, addressing regional and global challenges, and strengthening institutional and people-to-people relations.

The two sides also pledged to deepen military cooperation and defense industrial ties, with the Saif Sareea military exercise series remaining a key component of the partnership. They welcomed preparations for the Saif Sareea IV and agreed to explore further cooperation in capability development, testing, experimentation and maritime security information exchange.

The countries also agreed to expand collaboration on cybersecurity and national resilience.

ECONOMIC GROWTH



The statement highlighted the anticipated UK-Gulf Cooperation Council Free Trade Agreement, saying it would create further opportunities for trade and investment once signed and implemented.

A new Sovereign Partnership for Cooperation and Promotion of Investment will support cooperation in green growth, artificial intelligence, critical minerals, space, advanced technologies, and industrial development, while strengthening links between the UK's Office for Investment and the Oman Investment Authority.

Both countries also reaffirmed their commitment to decarbonization and sustainable economic growth.

UK Export Finance and the Oman Net Zero Centre announced strengthened cooperation to support green and decarbonization projects. The UK also welcomed a proposed Omani Green Growth Roadshow delegation in 2027.

UK Export Finance increased its country limit for Oman by £1.6 billion ($2.1 billion), bringing its capacity to £7 billion to support British exports to the sultanate.

The statement also welcomed an agreement between the UK Space Agency and Oman's National Space Program to share expertise, explore potential cooperation on space launches, and promote commercial partnerships.

The two countries pledged to monitor progress on agreed priorities, aligning cooperation with Oman's Vision 2040 and the UK's growth agenda, while pursuing shared goals of security, prosperity, and resilience.