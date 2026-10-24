Jordan declares 3 days of mourning after church attack kills 7 in Karak

Ambulances are seen outside Prince Ali Military Hospital in Karak, on October 23, 2026, where wounded people have been admitted following the attack on a Greek Orthodox church in the village of Hammoud in Karak governorate. (AFP Photo)

Jordan declared three days of national mourning Friday for the victims of a terrorist attack on a Greek Orthodox church in Hamoud village in the southern Karak governorate that killed seven people.

Prime Minister Jafar Hassan issued a directive declaring nationwide mourning starting Oct. 23, 2026, and ordering flags to be lowered to half-staff at ministries, government departments and public institutions.

The government said the decision reflected "the grief of all Jordanians and their solidarity in this painful tragedy," offering condolences to the victims' families and wishing the injured a speedy recovery.

Government spokesman and Communications Minister Mohammad Momani attributed the attack to "extremist takfiri ideology," which brands others as unbelievers.

He said investigators were still examining whether the perpetrators had organizational links, with findings to be announced once the investigation is complete.

Christians are "an integral and inseparable part of Jordan's national fabric," with deep roots in the country's history and identity, Momani said.

Authorities continue to pursue the attackers and anyone connected to the crime, he added.

King Abdullah II visited the injured at Karak Government Hospital on Friday evening after pledging the "harshest" punishment in response to the attack.