Pakistan announces ratification of Mecca pact signed with Türkiye, Saudi Arabia

Pakistan has completed the ratification processes for the Mecca Joint Defense Agreement, Foreign Office spokesperson Sajjad Haider Khan told a news conference on Friday.

The defense agreement reflects Pakistan, Türkiye, and Saudi Arabia's shared commitment to strengthening collective defense and cooperation for regional security and stability, he said, according to a transcript.

"Matters related to the agreement, its ratification, and operationalization remain under discussion by the three parties including in the Strategic Political and Defense Committee whose recent meeting was held on 5 October," said Khan, adding that each country follows its own constitutional and legal procedures for the approval and ratification of international agreements.

Saudi Arabia has also completed its ratification processes, he said.

Islamabad "remains fully committed to the letter and spirit of the agreement, which is defensive in nature, consistent with the UN Charter, and aimed at promoting regional peace, security and stability," Khan added.

The agreement reflects Türkiye, Pakistan, and Saudi Arabia's commitments to developing regional solutions to regional problems and their shared strategic vision focused on regional security and stability.

It aims to strengthen the three countries' security through collective deterrence and defense.

On Aug. 7, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman signed the agreement in Mecca.