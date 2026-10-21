US says over 300,000 visas revoked under Trump

The US has revoked more than 300,000 visas since President Donald Trump returned to office, a senior State Department official said Tuesday.

"300,000+ visa revocations and counting. Our message to visa holders is simple: respect our laws or lose the privilege of traveling to the United States," Assistant Secretary of State for Consular Affairs Mora Namdar said on the US social media platform X.

"Under @POTUS and @SecRubio, safeguarding our country and the American people comes first, today and every day," she added.

She attached a post by the White House which said: "The Trump admin has revoked more visas at a faster pace than ANY ADMIN IN HISTORY."

State Department spokesman Tommy Pigott also said on X that the revocations targeted foreign nationals who engage in illegal activities or pose a threat to national security.

"We have zero tolerance for foreigners here on visas who break the law, commit fraud, or undermine our national security," he said.