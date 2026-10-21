US special envoy Witkoff arrives in St. Petersburg

US President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff arrived in St. Petersburg on Wednesday, according to Russia's state news agency TASS.

Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) CEO Kirill Dmitriev greeted Witkoff at Pulkovo Airport, and their motorcade soon left the airport.

US media oulet Axios reported that Witkoff is expected to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin and present him an updated proposal to end the war in Ukraine.

On Tuesday, Witkoff took part in talks on a settlement to the Ukraine conflict in Oslo, which were also attended by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store and Finnish President Alexander Stubb.

Envoy Jared Kushner, who is Trump's son-in-law, joined the discussion remotely.

Following the consultations, Stubb said progress had been made and certain elements concerning security and the economy had been developed, which Witkoff planned to present to the Russian leadership.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio described the Oslo meeting as successful, but said it had produced nothing unexpected.





