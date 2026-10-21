Russian foreign minister says Moscow will consider US proposals but make no political concessions

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Tuesday that Moscow would consider proposals from US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner but would make no political concessions.

Speaking at a meeting with university graduates who recently joined Russia's diplomatic service, Lavrov said Moscow would assess any proposals based on their economic and financial benefits.

"We shall see what they propose. If they offer something that is economically and financially advantageous to us, then why not?" he said.

However, he stressed that any potential agreement must not involve political concessions or expectations of political favors in international affairs.

"We must rely solely on ourselves," he added.

Referring to US President Donald Trump's decision to waive key Russia-related sanctions, Lavrov said Trump had not abandoned the tariff measure but had indicated that imposing sweeping duties was not in Washington's interests at the current stage.

"What they need right now (though he didn't explicitly say it, everyone understands) is to ensure that global energy markets don't spiral into a deep crisis ahead of the elections. And so, they are fine with Russian diesel fuel continuing to be supplied," he said.

Lavrov warned that Washington's position could change under a future administration, noting that US presidents are not bound by their predecessors' decisions.

Earlier, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Moscow hoped Witkoff and Kushner would meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in the near future.

Peskov said the Kremlin expected the US envoys to brief Putin on their contacts with Ukrainian and European representatives and continue discussions between Moscow and Washington.

He described the envoys' meetings with Putin as "important, timely and substantive," adding that Moscow highly valued their mediation efforts.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy separately said Witkoff would visit Russia on Wednesday to convey proposals aimed at advancing peace efforts, including the possibility of a trilateral meeting between the leaders of Ukraine, Russia and the US.

"We have some clear ideas on how to get to peace. And we are united with our European partners in this effort, and we want the Americans to take these ideas to the Russians," he said following the meeting with US envoys and Nordic leaders in Oslo.

"One of the important ideas is to move to a potential trilateral meeting of the leaders to address the issues that only the leaders can do," he added.





