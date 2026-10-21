Rubio says US envoy to discuss Ukraine security proposals with Russia

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Wednesday that US envoy Steve Witkoff was expected to present ideas on Ukraine's long-term security to Russian officials following a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Speaking to reporters in India, Rubio said Witkoff had met Zelenskyy on Tuesday in Norway and was traveling to St. Petersburg, Russia, to discuss the proposals with the Russian side.

"I believe he just left Norway, but he met with Zelenskyy, and so I think they floated some ideas. He wanted to go there first. He's on his way to St. Petersburg. My understanding, he might even be underway as we speak, and I think he'll share some ideas," Rubio said.

Rubio said Ukraine's main priority was to secure guarantees that would prevent future Russian attacks.

"I think for Ukraine, the predominant desire is to ensure their long-term security and safety, so that they're never re-invaded or re-attacked in the future," he said.

The secretary described the meeting between Witkoff and Zelenskyy as "positive," saying the envoy would take the ideas discussed to Russia in an effort to advance negotiations.

"My understanding from the information he provided to me and the readout I got from it, is that it was positive, nothing unexpected, nothing surprising, and he'll now, armed with those ideas, be able to go to St. Petersburg and share them with the Russian side, and let's see if we can make some progress."

Rubio also defended the Trump administration's role in supporting Kyiv, arguing that US assistance had been critical to Ukraine's survival as an independent state.

"If it were not for the assistance of the United States, including under the Trump administration, there would be no Ukraine right now," he said. "Ukraine as a sovereign state would not exist."

President Donald Trump said Tuesday that the EU is getting "tired of spending" money on Ukraine and urged Zelenskyy to reach a deal to end the war with Russia.

Asked whether the peace process was back on track after the talks in Oslo, he said: "I think what's happening is that Russia would like to get it done."

"Russia is a big machine. They just keep grinding forward," he said. "They have an unlimited supply of people."



