Bahrain, France sign memorandum to advance civilian nuclear program

Bahrain and France signed a memorandum of understanding Tuesday on cooperation in the peaceful uses of nuclear energy, aiming to develop the skills and expertise needed for a civilian nuclear program.

The agreement was signed at the conclusion of French President Emmanuel Macron's visit to Manama, where he held talks with Bahrain's King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, according to the Bahrain News Agency (BNA).

The two leaders witnessed the signing of the memorandum between Bahrain's Foreign Ministry and France's Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs.

The agreement aims to develop and sustain the expertise and capabilities required for Bahrain's civilian nuclear program through specialized training initiatives, the agency said.

During their talks, King Hamad and Macron discussed strengthening strategic cooperation in investment, economic development, defense, sustainable development and advanced technology.

They also exchanged views on regional and international developments, particularly the situation in the Middle East and efforts to address ongoing challenges.

King Hamad welcomed the progress in bilateral relations, highlighting a defense cooperation agreement signed during his visit to France in February as a step toward broader cooperation in security, energy and technology.

He also stressed the importance of respecting state sovereignty, upholding international law and resolving crises through dialogue.

Macron, for his part, called for expanding cooperation in defense capabilities and military industries while also emphasizing stronger energy ties, according to BNA.

The French president later departed Manama for Doha, where he arrived Tuesday evening, according to Qatar's state news agency QNA.

Macron's Gulf tour, running from Oct. 19 to 21, has also taken him to Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates.

The French presidency said the visits aim to strengthen strategic and economic partnerships while promoting regional stability, energy security and freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.

The tour comes amid regional tensions following the war launched by the US and Israel against Iran on Feb. 28. Tehran responded with missile and drone attacks across the region and effectively closed the Strait of Hormuz, while Washington later imposed a naval blockade on Iranian ports.





