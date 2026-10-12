US Rep. Ilhan Omar criticizes raid on home as attempt to 'target political enemies,' 'weaponize' law enforcement

Ilhan Omar holds a press conference at Karmel Mall after the fatal shootings of Renee Nicole Good and Alex Pretti by federal immigration agents in Minneapolis, January 28, 2026. (REUTERS File Photo)

Democratic US Rep. Ilhan Omar criticized a federal search at her home Monday, describing the operation as an effort by the Trump administration to intimidate political opponents.

"Make no mistake: this is an attempt to target political enemies and weaponize federal law enforcement," Omar wrote on US social media company X, confirming her safety while adding: "I will not be silenced."

The Minnesota representative—the first Somali American in the US Congress—argued that the raid marks the latest escalation in a decade-long pattern of harassment, saying Trump has targeted her with "baseless lies and smear campaigns."

Federal agents executed a court-approved search warrant at Omar's Washington, DC residence at 6 am local time (1000GMT). The Justice Department confirmed that Homeland Security Investigations carried out the judicially authorized warrant as part of an active federal inquiry into immigration documents completed during her childhood, according to Fox News.

After her family secured asylum, Omar arrived in the US in 1995 from the African nation of Somalia, where she was born. Tension between the lawmaker and Trump has intensified amid federal immigration crackdowns across Minnesota.