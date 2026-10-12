France intercepts oil tanker suspected of sailing under false flag

French President Emmanuel Macron announced Monday that the navy had intercepted an oil tanker off Reunion Island on suspicion of sailing under a false flag.

"This morning, more than 450 nautical miles south of Reunion, the French Navy intercepted the oil tanker DF Peak, suspected of sailing under a false flag and being involved in illicit fuel transport activities," Macron wrote on US social media company X.

Without specifying any link to Russia, Macron expressed France's determination to combat the "shadow fleet" around the world.

"This operation, conducted in accordance with international law of the sea, demonstrates our determination to uphold the law and combat all forms of illicit trafficking, wherever they occur," he added.

According to the prefecture, cited by Le Monde newspaper, the operation took place in international waters early Monday.

The tanker was diverted and was being escorted to an anchorage off Reunion for further checks after an examination of documents confirmed doubts about the legitimacy of its flag.

Its 21 crew members, who were of several nationalities, remained on board under the supervision of French military personnel.