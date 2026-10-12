UN rights chief ‘appalled’ by repeated Houthi attacks on Saudi airports, urges de-escalation

The UN human rights chief on Monday expressed alarm over repeated Houthi attacks on airports in Saudi Arabia that have killed and injured dozens of people, calling for accountability and de-escalation.

In a statement, Volker Turk said he was "appalled" by the attacks over the past few days, particularly Sunday's "horrific" attack on Riyadh's main airport.

He said the strikes had killed and injured dozens of Saudi citizens and foreign nationals.

"Attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure are prohibited under international humanitarian law," he stressed.

Turk called for investigations into the attacks and other alleged violations committed by all parties to the conflict, urging that those responsible be held accountable.

He warned that continued fighting would deepen civilian suffering in both Yemen and Saudi Arabia.

"The disastrous toll of this conflict on civilians, both in Yemen and in Saudi Arabia, is a reminder to all parties that continued fighting will only unleash further misery with no end in sight," he said.

The UN rights chief also reminded all parties of their obligations under international humanitarian law, including the principles of distinction and proportionality and the duty to spare civilians.

"I urge them to de-escalate and avert further catastrophe," he concluded.