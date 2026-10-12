Oman evacuates injured crew member after merchant ship fire

Oman's Maritime Security Centre said Monday evening that an injured crew member had been medically evacuated from the merchant vessel JOHN K after a fire broke out in its engine room.

An Omani Royal Air Force helicopter carried out the evacuation in coordination with the center, about 44 nautical miles off the South Al Batinah governorate, it said on US social media company X.

The injured crew member was airlifted for medical treatment. The center did not specify the cause of the fire or the severity of the injuries.

Separately, the UN Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said it had received a "time-late" report from a verified source that a container vessel was struck by an unknown projectile while transiting inbound through the Strait of Hormuz.

The UKMTO warning listed the incident date as Sunday, Oct. 11, with the time yet to be confirmed.

Authorities are investigating, it said, advising vessels to transit with caution and report suspicious activity.

The warning did not identify the vessel or give details about casualties or damage.

The two notices did not establish whether the incidents were related.