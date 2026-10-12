US actress Selma Blair detained after alleged disturbance on New York flight

US actress Selma Blair was taken into custody Sunday night after allegedly assaulting crew members aboard a domestic flight arriving in New York City, Fox News reported Monday.

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey told the outlet that it responded to a call about a "physically abusive passenger" aboard a Delta Air Lines flight.

Authorities intervened around 11 pm local time (0300GMT Monday) after the commercial aircraft, which departed from Los Angeles, landed at John F. Kennedy International Airport.

"Suspect was identified as Selma Blair, a 54-year-old woman. She was taken into custody and transported to the hospital for evaluation," police said.

Two flight attendants sustained injuries during the altercation, with one crew member requiring hospital treatment for medical evaluation, according to authorities.

Blair allegedly kicked a Port Authority police officer in the head while being taken to the hospital and also allegedly assaulted a nurse after arriving at the hospital, celebrity news outlet TMZ reported.

A representative for the performer told TMZ that a sudden health crisis triggered the episode, saying Blair experienced a medical emergency that led to the behavior before receiving medical attention upon arrival.

Blair was diagnosed in 2018 with multiple sclerosis. She has been in remission since 2021 after undergoing chemotherapy and other treatments, but reportedly still suffers from fatigue and other ill effects.