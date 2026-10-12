UN chief 'strongly' condemns Houthi attacks on Saudi civilian infrastructure, airports

The UN chief on Monday condemned persistent strikes by Yemen's Houthi rebels targeting civilian infrastructure and airports in Saudi Arabia, demanding an immediate halt to cross-border hostility.

"Attacks on civilians, attacks on civilian infrastructure, are a violation of international law, and they must stop," Stephane Dujarric, the spokesperson for Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, told reporters.

Dujarric said Guterres "strongly condemns" the ongoing assaults, citing attacks on King Khalid International Airport in the capital Riyadh that killed a dozen civilians and injured hundreds of others.

The UN chief also expressed deep concern over a broader military escalation inside Yemen, urging all warring factions to exercise restraint. Dujarric added that the UN leader urges all parties to respect international humanitarian law and safeguard civilian populations and infrastructure.