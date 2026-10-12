KRG chief Barzani: Erdoğan deserves Nobel Peace Prize for resolving Türkiye’s Kurdish issue

The President of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) of Iraq, Nechirvan Barzani, made notable remarks about the "Terror-Free Türkiye" process during a forum he attended. Saying that the process is being pursued seriously by Türkiye, Barzani said that President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan deserves the Nobel Peace Prize.

"THE TERROR-FREE TÜRKIYE PROCESS IS MOVING IN THE RIGHT DIRECTION"



Barzani said:

"From what I have observed of President Erdoğan over the past two years, this is a serious process. For two years, mothers in Türkiye have not had to suffer the pain of losing their children, and there has been no conflict. That in itself is a major achievement.

The process is moving slowly, but in the right and appropriate direction. It requires great patience and perseverance. If this process succeeds, it will take Türkiye to a completely different stage and will benefit the entire country."

"ERDOĞAN DESERVES THE NOBEL PEACE PRIZE"



Barzani continued:

"While Bahçeli was in the hospital, I told President Erdoğan: 'The world has changed so much that Kurds are now praying for Bahçeli to recover.' This is a clear indication of the change and of how seriously we view this issue. Whoever resolves the Kurdish issue in Türkiye deserves the Nobel Peace Prize; this applies first and foremost to Erdoğan."

















