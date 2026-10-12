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News World KRG chief Barzani: Erdoğan deserves Nobel Peace Prize for resolving Türkiye’s Kurdish issue

KRG chief Barzani: Erdoğan deserves Nobel Peace Prize for resolving Türkiye’s Kurdish issue

“Whoever resolves the Kurdish issue in Türkiye deserves the Nobel Prize, and that person is first and foremost President Erdoğan,” said Nechirvan Barzani, president of the Kurdistan Regional Government of Iraq.

Agencies and A News WORLD
Published October 12,2026 11:07 PM
Updated October 12,2026 11:25 PM
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KRG CHIEF BARZANI: ERDOĞAN DESERVES NOBEL PEACE PRIZE FOR RESOLVING TÜRKIYE’S KURDISH ISSUE

The President of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) of Iraq, Nechirvan Barzani, made notable remarks about the "Terror-Free Türkiye" process during a forum he attended. Saying that the process is being pursued seriously by Türkiye, Barzani said that President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan deserves the Nobel Peace Prize.

"THE TERROR-FREE TÜRKIYE PROCESS IS MOVING IN THE RIGHT DIRECTION"


Barzani said:

"From what I have observed of President Erdoğan over the past two years, this is a serious process. For two years, mothers in Türkiye have not had to suffer the pain of losing their children, and there has been no conflict. That in itself is a major achievement.

The process is moving slowly, but in the right and appropriate direction. It requires great patience and perseverance. If this process succeeds, it will take Türkiye to a completely different stage and will benefit the entire country."

"ERDOĞAN DESERVES THE NOBEL PEACE PRIZE"


Barzani continued:

"While Bahçeli was in the hospital, I told President Erdoğan: 'The world has changed so much that Kurds are now praying for Bahçeli to recover.' This is a clear indication of the change and of how seriously we view this issue. Whoever resolves the Kurdish issue in Türkiye deserves the Nobel Peace Prize; this applies first and foremost to Erdoğan."