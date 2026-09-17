Trump says US taking millions of barrels of oil from Venezuela

US President Donald Trump said Thursday that the US is taking millions of barrels of oil from Venezuela, as he described the relationship between Washington and Caracas as "extraordinary."

"We're taking out millions and millions of barrels of oil," Trump said in the state of North Carolina, adding that US oil companies are operating in Venezuela, and Washington is working closely with the Venezuelan government.

Trump said US companies were "going there," and he praised the relationship with the Venezuelan government, without providing figures on the volume of oil being sent to the US.

His comments come after the Trump administration announced a major agreement with Venezuelan oil assets earlier this month.

The White House said the agreement gives the US majority control of more than 65 billion barrels of proven Venezuelan oil reserves and guarantees American access to production from 17 oil fields.

The agreement involves North American Blue Energy Partners, a privately held oil company, rather than the Venezuelan interim government directly, according to the White House.

The administration said millions of barrels of new Venezuelan oil output would be processed through US refineries, with production expected to increase as American companies expand operations in the country.

Oil has become a central element of Washington's new relationship with Venezuela following the removal of President Nicolas Maduro.

The US has also said it recovered the cost of its military operation in Venezuela through the country's oil resources.

Venezuela has the world's largest proven crude oil reserves, although its oil industry has experienced years of declining production, underinvestment and sanctions.

The White House has said the new oil arrangement is intended to increase production, attract investment and support Venezuela's economic recovery.

Washington has also described the agreement as part of a broader plan for stabilization, reconstruction and a political transition in Venezuela.