UN chief says hate speech exploiting new technologies, urges global action

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Thursday that hate speech is exploiting new technologies and "spreading fast and striking deep" across societies worldwide.

Addressing a UN event on intercultural dialogue and countering hate speech, Guterres said the UN Charter's founding promise that "We the Peoples" would "practice tolerance and live together in peace with one another as good neighbors" has long been challenged by hate speech, which he said is now "taking on new forms … finding new pathways," and "weaponizing new technologies, from digital platforms and algorithms to artificial intelligence."

He said the growing reach "is testing our shared humanity," pointing to rhetoric that is "eroding trust, dividing communities, and dehumanizing entire groups" across continents.

Guterres urged renewed global action. "We must raise our collective voice and reject hatred," he said.

Efforts to counter hate speech must address "root causes and drivers as well as the consequences," and must be "grounded in respect and equity" while "shaped by women, men, and youth," he said.

"Reining in hate speech does not mean extinguishing freedom of expression," he said. "But freedom of expression must never be an excuse for causing or compounding harm."

He urged unity "to end the tragic cycles of fear, hatred, and violence" and to build "the cohesive and stable societies envisioned in our Charter."

UN General Assembly President Khalilur Rahman echoed the appeal, saying hate speech "rarely begins with words alone."

"It often grows from fear and a lack of understanding, or even contact with people of different faiths, cultures, and creeds," he said, warning that the sentiments are later "weaponized" by those with "malicious intent."

Rahman said dialogue and tolerance "are some of the strongest tools we have to wipe out the root causes of hate speech, and to cultivate trust, one of the strongest antidotes against prejudice, misinformation and hostility."

He added that restoring trust is "at the heart" of his vision for the 81st General Assembly session.