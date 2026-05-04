US shot down 7 Iranian 'small boats': Trump

US President Donald Trump said the US military has destroyed seven Iranian "small boats."

"We've shot down seven small Boats or, as they like to call them, "fast" Boats," Trump said on Truth Social.

Trump said there has been "at this moment no damage" going through the Strait.

Earlier, US Central Command (CENTCOM) Commander Adm. Brad Cooper told the reporters in a phone call that six "small boats" that tried to interfere with commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz were eliminated.

Meanwhile, a senior Iranian military official dismissed US claims about sinking Iranian military boats in the Strait of Hormuz as "false."

CENTCOM said US Navy guided-missile destroyers are currently operating in the Gulf after transiting the Strait of Hormuz in support of "Project Freedom" to restore freedom of navigation for commercial shipping through the Strait.

Iran opened fire on US warships and commercial vessels on Monday, Cooper told the reporters.

"The cruise missiles were going after both US Navy ships, but mostly after commercial shipping. We defended both ourselves and consistent with our commitment, we defended all the commercial ships.

"We've had drone launches against commercial ships, all of which were defended against, consistent with our commitment. And then the small boats were all going against commercial ships, and all were sunk by Apaches and the Seahawk helicopters," Cooper said.

Cooper said he "strongly advised" Tehran to remain clear of US military assets.

Separately, CENTCOM said as of Monday, 50 commercial vessels have been redirected by US forces to ensure compliance.