Austrian train station temporarily shut down over hazardous material leak

Salzburg's main train station in Austria was shut down temporarily on Monday afternoon after a flammable chemical leaked from a freight car, according to broadcaster ORF.

The entire train station was closed after sodium methylate was discovered to be leaking from a private freight car.

Up to 60 police, rescue, and fire department personnel were reportedly on the scene to control the chemical spread.

Several hours later, access to the station was restored in the evening. Although delays and cancellations are still expected, train services have resumed.