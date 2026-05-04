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News Americas Trump calls upcoming meeting with Xi 'very important'

Trump calls upcoming meeting with Xi 'very important'

President Donald Trump said ‌on Monday he looks forward to seeing China’s ⁠Xi Jinping later this month, saying he will remind his rival that the ‌United ⁠States is leading in artificial intelligence as ⁠the two sides navigate tensions ⁠over trade and ⁠technology.

Agencies and A News AMERICAS
Published May 04,2026
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TRUMP CALLS UPCOMING MEETING WITH XI VERY IMPORTANT
U.S. President Donald Trump meets with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the APEC summit, in Busan (REUTERS File Photo)

US President Donald Trump on Monday emphasized the significance of his upcoming visit to China to meet with Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping later in May.

Speaking at a small business summit at the White House, Trump characterized the technological rivalry between the two countries as competitive but cordial.

"We're leading China in AI. And I'm going to go see President Xi in two weeks. I look forward to that… We have very friendly competition, but it'll be actually a very important trip," Trump said.