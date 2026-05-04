US CANT LET IRAN HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON, TRUMP REITERATES

US President Donald Trump on Monday reiterated that the US will not allow Iran to develop a nuclear weapon.

"We can't let Iran have a nuclear weapon," Trump said at a small business summit in the White House.

His remarks came after the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said that US Navy guided-missile destroyers are currently operating in the Gulf after transiting the Strait of Hormuz in support of "Project Freedom" to restore freedom of navigation for commercial shipping through the Strait.

"They have no navy, they have no air force, they have no anti-aircraft equipment, they have no radar... they have no leaders. Actually ... the leaders happen to be gone also, but can't let them have a nuclear weapon," Trump said.

Trump said that he expects high gasoline prices to go down "very rapidly" once the Iran war is over.

Earlier Monday, Trump said the US military destroyed seven Iranian "small boats."