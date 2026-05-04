TÜRKIYES PRESIDENT URGES EU TO REFRAIN FROM RHETORIC THAT COULD UNDERMINE ANKARAS CONSTRUCTIVE STANCE

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Monday called on the EU to refrain from actions and rhetoric that could undermine Ankara's "constructive stance," adding Brussels should praise the stance.

"Let it not be forgotten that Türkiye is no longer the old Türkiye, nor is the world still confined to the sphere of influence of Western states," Erdoğan said during his address to the nation after chairing the Cabinet meeting.

He also urged the bloc to recognize that it cannot be a global actor or a center of attraction without Türkiye as a full member.

The EU's "strategic myopia" toward Türkiye "unfortunately, persists, quite visibly," across many of the bloc's institutions, he noted.

The issue is not where Ankara stands, but where Brussels sees itself in the future, Erdoğan said, adding that Europe needs Türkiye more than Türkiye needs Europe.