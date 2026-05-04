Shooting reported near White House complex, US Secret Service confirms

The US Secret Service confirmed Monday that its personnel are responding to an officer-involved shooting near the White House complex in Washington, DC.

"U.S. Secret Service personnel are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting at 15th Street and Independence Avenue in Washington, D.C.," said the Secret Service in a post on US social media company X.

Urging the public to avoid the area as emergency responders continue to manage the situation, the post also confirmed that "one individual was shot by law enforcement; their condition is currently unknown."

No further details about the circumstances leading to the shooting have been released.