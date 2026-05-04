Palestinian photographer Saher Alghorra wins Pulitzer for Gaza coverage

Palestinian photographer Saher Alghorra received the Pulitzer Prize for breaking news photography on Monday for his "haunting, sensitive series" documenting starvation and devastation in Gaza due to Israeli attacks.

The 2026 Pulitzer Prizes, announced at Columbia University, also honored Julia K. Brown with a special citation for exposing Jeffrey Epstein's "systematic abuse of young women" and the "justice system that protected him."

Additionally, the Associated Press won for international reporting on a global surveillance investigation, while the New York Times received an award for exposing how US President Donald Trump "shattered constraints on conflicts of interest" to enrich his family.

Established in 1917, the prestigious awards recognize outstanding public service in American journalism.