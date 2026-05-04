Turkish, Qatari foreign ministers discuss regional situation

Türkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan discussed regional developments with his Qatari counterpart Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani during a phone call on Monday, according to Turkish diplomatic sources.

The two ministers reviewed developments related to ongoing talks between the US and Iran, the sources said.

The call came as the United Arab Emirates reported a fourth wave of missiles and drones launched from Iran on Monday evening, marking the first such incident since a ceasefire between Tehran and Washington took effect last month.

In a series of statements, the UAE Defense Ministry said air defense systems were intercepting ballistic and cruise missiles as well as unmanned aerial vehicles targeting UAE territory.

The ministry added that sounds heard across different parts of the country were caused by air defenses engaging incoming projectiles.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.