Zelenskiy announces ceasefire with Russia 'starting at 00:00 on the night of May 5–6'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Monday announced a ceasefire with Russia "starting at 00:00 on the night of May 5-6," saying that "human life is far more valuable than any anniversary celebration."

Zelenskiy said no official request was made to Ukraine regarding the "cessation of hostilities" announced by Moscow during the Victory Day celebrations in Russia.

"In the time left until that moment, it is realistic to ensure that silence takes effect," he said on US social media company X.

The post made no explicit mention of the number of days of the ceasefire. However, the state-run news agency Ukrinform reported the ceasefire will start on May 6.

Zelenskiy said Ukraine would respond reciprocally once the truce takes effect.

"It is time for Russian leaders to take real steps to end their war, especially since Russia's Defense Ministry believes it cannot hold a parade in Moscow without Ukraine's goodwill," Zelenskiy said.

Earlier in the day, the Russian Defense Ministry declared a ceasefire with Ukraine for May 8-9 "in honor of the celebration of the Soviet people's victory in the Great Patriotic War."

In a statement on Telegram, the Russian Defense Ministry said Moscow will take "all necessary" measures to ensure the security of the celebrations, citing a statement by Zelenskiy, "which contains threats to strike Moscow specifically on May 9."

"If the Kyiv regime attempts to implement its criminal plans to disrupt the celebration of the 81st anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War, the Russian Armed Forces will launch a retaliatory, massive missile strike on the center of Kyiv," the ministry said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday spoke by phone with US President Donald Trump, proposing a ceasefire in Ukraine for the period of Victory Day celebrations.

A Russian presidential aide for foreign affairs, Yury Ushakov, said Trump endorsed the idea.