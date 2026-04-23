US approves possible sale of Hellfire missiles to the Netherlands

U.S. Sailors unload an AGM114 Hellfire missile from an MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter (REUTERS Photo)

The US State Department said on Wednesday it made a determination approving a possible military sale to the Netherlands for Hellfire Missiles and related equipment.

The estimated total cost is $200 million, the department said in a statement.

"The proposed sale will modernize the Netherlands' armed forces, expand its capability to strengthen homeland defense, and deter regional threats. This enhanced capability will contribute to the Netherlands' military goals of updating capability while further enhancing interoperability with the United States and other allies," it added.

The principal contractor will be Lockheed Martin Corporation, located in the state of Florida.