'Attacks on peacekeepers must stop,' says UN

The UN said Wednesday that a second peacekeeper died following a recent attack in southern Lebanon, prompting renewed calls for accountability and the protection of international peacekeepers in the region.

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed sorrow over the death of a French soldier serving with the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) following an April 18 attack in which one other peacekeeper was killed and three were injured, his spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.

"This was one of several incidents in recent weeks to have resulted in the deaths and serious injury of peacekeepers serving with UNIFIL," Dujarric said.

Dujarric said Guterres reiterated his call on all actors to uphold their obligations under international law and to ensure the safety and security of UN personnel.

"Attacks on peacekeepers must stop. They are grave violations of international humanitarian law and of Security Council resolution 1701 (2006) and may amount to war crimes," he added.

"All attacks on peacekeepers must be promptly investigated, and those responsible must be effectively prosecuted and held accountable."

Earlier, France confirmed the death of Anicet Girardin, who was evacuated to France for treatment after being wounded in the same attack that killed Adjutant Florian Montorio and injured two other French personnel.





