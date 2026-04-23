Japan seeks expanded energy supplies from Saudi Arabia

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on Thursday urged Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to cooperate in expanding energy supplies to Japan.

During a phone call, she expressed gratitude for Saudi Arabia's continued crude oil shipments to Japan via Yanbu Port, and requested cooperation to expand energy supply, according to a statement from the Foreign Ministry.

Takaichi also stressed the importance of maintaining the US-Iran ceasefire, de-escalating tensions quickly, and ensuring safe navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.

She said it is important for the US and Iran to continue talks to reach a final agreement, and expressed support for the diplomatic efforts of mediating countries.

Takaichi added that Tokyo will continue working with Saudi Arabia and the international community on diplomatic efforts.

Prince Mohammed said Saudi Arabia intends to respond positively to ensure stable energy supplies to markets, including Japan.

Shipping through the Strait of Hormuz has been severely disrupted since the US-Israeli war on Iran began on Feb. 28, rattling global energy markets and raising fears of prolonged economic damage. A ceasefire mediated by Pakistan is currently in place and more talks to end the conflict permanently are expected soon.