Pentagon says Hormuz mine clearance could take months

The Pentagon has told US lawmakers it could take up to six months to clear mines from the Strait of Hormuz, signaling the potential for prolonged economic fallout from the US-Iran conflict, according to a report.

The Washington Post reported late Wednesday that the assessment was delivered in a classified briefing to the House Armed Services Committee on Tuesday.

Officials familiar with the discussion said the timeline suggests elevated fuel prices could persist "long after any peace deal is reached."

Lawmakers from both parties reportedly expressed frustration over the projected duration.

According to officials cited in the report, Iran may have deployed 20 or more naval mines in and around the strategic waterway, using both GPS-enabled devices and small boats, complicating detection and removal.

The Strait of Hormuz previously carried about 20% of global oil shipments.

The assessment contrasts with remarks by US President Donald Trump, who said on social media that "Iran, with the help of the U.S.A., has removed, or is removing, all sea mines."

The Pentagon declined to comment publicly, while US Central Command also withheld details.

Iran has denied laying mines, with Deputy Foreign Minister Majid Takht-Ravanchi rejecting the allegations.

Ongoing disruptions, including intermittent attacks and closures, have already affected shipping and raised concerns in global energy markets.

Richard Nephew of Columbia University warned that the situation could deter maritime traffic, the Post report said.

"You're not going to have many people wanting to run that risk," he said, adding that even partial disruption could have significant consequences.



