Turkish president warns regional war weakening Europe in call with German president

War in the region has begun to weaken Europe and without a peace-oriented approach the damage will grow significantly, Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan told his German counterpart Frank-Walter Steinmeier on Wednesday.

Speaking over the phone, the two discussed bilateral relations as well as regional and global developments, according to Türkiye's Communications Directorate.

During the call, Erdoğan said ties between Türkiye and Germany have gained positive momentum in recent times through high-level contacts.

Türkiye is making efforts to end the Ukraine-Russia war through negotiations, as it has been doing in the Iran conflict, with the aim of achieving lasting peace, Erdoğan added.