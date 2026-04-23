US envoy seeks to replace Iran with Italy in FIFA World Cup

A senior envoy to US President Donald Trump has proposed that Italy replace Iran in the upcoming FIFA World Cup, according to a report Wednesday.

The proposal is seen as part of an effort to repair strained ties between Trump and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni following a recent fallout linked to the president's criticism of Pope Leo XIV over the Iran war, said the Financial Times, citing people familiar with the matter.

"I confirm I have suggested to Trump and (FIFA President Gianni) Infantino that Italy replace Iran at the World Cup. I'm an Italian native, and it would be a dream to see the Azzurri (Italian national team) at a US-hosted tournament. With four titles, they have the pedigree to justify inclusion," US special envoy Paolo Zampolli told the FT.

Meanwhile, Iran is fully prepared for its national football team's participation in the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States, government spokesperson Fatemeh Mohajerani said Wednesday.

Speaking to state broadcaster IRIB, Mohajerani said the Ministry of Youth and Sports has ensured all necessary arrangements for the team's effective participation in the tournament.

FIFA has not commented on the reported lobbying effort, but Infantino said last week that the Iranian team is expected to compete.

"The Iranian team is coming, for sure," he said at a conference in Washington, DC.

The White House and State Department declined to comment, according to the report.