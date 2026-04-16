White House says next round of talks with Iran 'very likely' in Islamabad

Commuters ride past a digital screen as the US and Iran hold peace talks in Islamabad on April 11, 2026. (AFP File Photo)

White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt said Wednesday that the next round of negotiations with Iran tied to ceasefire discussions is expected in the Pakistani capital.

"They would very likely be in the same place as they were last time," Leavitt told reporters.

She pushed back on media reports suggesting the US formally requested an extension of the ceasefire, calling the claims inaccurate.

"I saw some reporting, again, bad reporting this morning, that we had formally requested an extension of the ceasefire. That is not true. At this moment, we remain very much engaged in these negotiations," she added.

She emphasized that discussions remain active and ongoing, pointing to recent comments from President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance, who have both described the talks as "productive and ongoing."