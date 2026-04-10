Trump, Netanyahu hold 'tense' phone call before Israel sought ceasefire talks with Lebanon: Report

US President Donald Trump held a "tense" phone call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday, CNN reported Friday.

Citing a US and Israeli source familiar with the matter, CNN reported the conversation came shortly before Israel announced it would seek direct ceasefire talks with Lebanon.

The Israeli source told CNN that Netanyahu came to understand that if he did not call for direct talks with Lebanon, Trump might simply declare a ceasefire.

The call marked at least the third conversation between the two leaders this week in which Lebanon featured prominently.

Earlier in the week, they spoke ahead of Trump announcing a two-week ceasefire with Iran. During that exchange, Netanyahu reportedly urged that Lebanon not be included in the broader framework.

According to CNN, a day later, Trump pressed Netanyahu to scale back Israeli strikes against Hezbollah in Lebanon, following reports from Lebanese health authorities that 303 people were killed in Israeli attacks.

Netanyahu's office pushed back on reports of friction, calling claims of a "tense" exchange "fake news" and describing the conversation as "friendly."

"The two leaders are working in full coordination and with mutual respect," the office said, according to CNN.