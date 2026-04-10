TRUMP BLAMES BIDEN ADMINISTRATIONS IMMIGRATION POLICIES FOR FLORIDA KILLING

US President Donald Trump blamed the Biden administration's immigration policies on Thursday, calling for stricter enforcement and policy changes in response to a deadly attack in Florida.

In a post on his social media platform Truth Social, Trump said an undocumented migrant from Haiti was responsible for the killing of a woman at a gas station, describing the incident as evidence of what he called failures in border and immigration management.

"This animal was allowed to stay here because the Biden Administration granted him, and all Haitians, "Temporary Protective Status," a massively abused and fraudulent program which my Administration is working to terminate, but Deranged Liberal District Court Judges are standing in our way," Trump said.

He added that the incident should "be enough for these Radical Judges to STOP impeding my Administration's Immigration Policies, and allow us to END THIS SCAM ONCE AND FOR ALL."

He urged Republicans and what he described as "common sense Americans" not to forget what he called the consequences of Democratic immigration policies, alleging that the US had been turned into a "dumping ground" with millions entering the country "totally unvetted and unchecked through our wide Open Borders."

Trump claimed his administration is working to reverse the situation through deportations, warning that a return to Democratic leadership would lead to the reopening of borders and make the country a "safe haven for criminals."

Calling for prayers for the victim's family, Trump said: "We will ensure quick and severe JUSTICE is served in this case!"





